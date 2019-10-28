Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Leon "AJ" Tate Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Zachary Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Zachary Send Flowers Obituary

Alton "AJ" Leon Tate, Jr., 66, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was a resident of Zachary and retired from LA State Department of Agriculture and Forestry where he worked from 1973-2009 with 36 years of service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Zachary, from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Paul Ballard. Burial will follow in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his sister, Anita Tate Leblanc and husband John LeBlanc, nieces and nephews, James Edward Bates (Jamie), Dana Cherie Bates King (Matt), Jennifer LeBlanc Dear (Chris) and Kerry LeBlanc Duncan (Dale) and great nieces and great nephews, Logan Duncan, Willow Duncan, Keevers Bates and Sophia King. Preceded in death by, father and mother, Alton and Elaine Tate, sister and brother in law, Sandra and James Bates. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Roberts, Pervis Andrews, James Edward Bates and Logan Duncan. AJ loved music, fishing, camping, photography, wood working and he was a former volunteer firefighter with Zachary Fire Department. Special thanks to Pervis Andrews for his special friendship and support.

