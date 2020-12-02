Alton "A.J." Nickens, Jr. AJ was a compassionate, kind-hearted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. A.J. Nickens passed from this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 83 at his home with his family surrounding him. AJ's passion in life was his commitment to God and the Galvez Pentecostal Church where he was a board member until his death. Before his school board tenue, he and his family traveled extensively in their bus singing gospel music. They recorded three long play albums or "CDs" as they are called today. His love for his church and family was evident in all aspects of AJ's life. He played the guitar, and he performed as a ventriloquist, with a custom-made dummy named Jedidiah. His hobby was old cars. He owns a 1924 Ford Model T, a 1939 Chrysler, a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado, and 2 Continental touring buses. He was a native and life-long resident of Galvez, Louisiana. He lived a full life serving his family and the citizens of Ascension Parish. He was a millwright by trade and later served the petrochemical industry as owner of Enviro Seals Sales and Refurbishing Services. He was an active member of Ascension Parish District Five Democratic Parish Executive Committee. He retired from the School Board after 38 years of service. AJ served as School Board President and Vice President for several terms. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department. AJ is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gwendolyn Rose "Gwen" Alford; son, Jonathan Dale Nickens (Skylar); daughters, Gwenda Jaye Tanner, Melanie Kaye Norwood (Randy), Rhonda Renee Shan (Wayne). Grandchildren, Matthew Hebert (Candice), Jeremy Hebert, Kayla Norwood Bryan (T.J.), Nicole Gibson, Nathaniel Nickens (Laura), Madison Nickens, Bambi Tanner Helmke (Derek), Wayne Tanner, Jesse Tanner. Great grandchildren Hayden Hebert, Brianna Nale-Helmke, Dallas Howell, Autumn Hebert and Arabella Tanner. He was preceded in death by his parents Alton and Ethel Hawkins Nickens; Siblings, Audrey Nickens Cantu Ellis "Bud" Nickens and Lisa Dunham Nickens; sons-in- law, Gregory "Pete" Gibson and Arnold Tanner. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Galvez Pentecostal Church, 15267 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales, Louisiana, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am and a Homegoing Celebration Service beginning at 12 pm with Pastor David Hairford officiating. Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Nickens, Madison Nickens, Matthew Hebert, Jeremy Hebert, Randy Norwood, T.J. Bryan, Wayne Shan and David Nickens. Honorary Pallbearers: Joe Sevario, Dempsey Lambert, Jerry Thibeau, Virgil Allen, Kenny Smiley. Interment will follow in the Galvez Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Arrangements with Ourso Funeral Home. Please Follow Covid-19 Guidelines Of Social Distancing And The Wearing Of A Face Mask Or Covering Is Required.

