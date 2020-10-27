1/1
Alton "Richard" Petty
1949 - 2020
Alton "Richard" Petty was born on November 23, 1949 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1967. He began his engineering career 42 years ago for WYNK. Before he retired he was Chief Engineer in Baton Rouge and New Orleans for iHeart Media. He took pride in his work and truly enjoyed working with some of the best people in the business. He also enjoyed working with Technical Services Group. He is survived by his son, Toby Petty and his wife Laurie; three grandchildren, Ashlynn Petty, Megan Petty and Jacob Petty; his daughter, Jenny Petty; his sister Lynnie McCord and brother, C. Wayne Petty and his wife Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his Father, Charles Ray Petty and his Mother, June Newman Petty, his brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" McCord and his nephew, Talmadge Ray "Tal" McCord. He was so proud of his three grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Richard was an active member at Istrouma Baptist Church in Ascension. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice and to Francois Bend Assisted Living. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA on Thursday, October 29 from 10 am until service at 12:00. Burial will be at Serenity Oaks Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Arthur "Bo" Hoover, Pete Hoover, Joseph D. Jackson, Samuel "Sam" McGuire, Jr., Joey M. Verrett and Robert "Bob" Wales. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his church home, Istrouma Ascension 39258 Hwy 42, Prairieville, LA 70769. To offer condolences to the family you may visit our website at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
OCT
29
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
