Alton Woodrow Brand, Jr. a native of Evangeline, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 4, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Hospital at the age of 75. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1962. He attended LSU and graduated from University of Houston Mortuary School. Alton was also a graduate of IBEW Local Union 995 Apprenticeship Program. He was a Journeyman Wireman until his retirement after 45 years as a union member. Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Alton W. Brand, Sr. and Thelma C. Brand and a brother, Gregory Wortham Brand. Alton is survived by his brothers, Keith Weldon Brand and Jude Waylon Brand; sister, Molada Charlene Brand; children, Devin Brand, Michael Brand and Anias Brand Anzaldua; four grandchildren, Taylor, Bubbie , Jo'Anna Nixon. Alton is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.