Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Alton Woodrow Brand, Jr. a native of Evangeline, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 4, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Hospital at the age of 75. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1962. He attended LSU and graduated from University of Houston Mortuary School. Alton was also a graduate of IBEW Local Union 995 Apprenticeship Program. He was a Journeyman Wireman until his retirement after 45 years as a union member. Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Alton W. Brand, Sr. and Thelma C. Brand and a brother, Gregory Wortham Brand. Alton is survived by his brothers, Keith Weldon Brand and Jude Waylon Brand; sister, Molada Charlene Brand; children, Devin Brand, Michael Brand and Anias Brand Anzaldua; four grandchildren, Taylor, Bubbie , Jo'Anna Nixon. Alton is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Alton Woodrow Brand, Jr. a native of Evangeline, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 4, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Hospital at the age of 75. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1962. He attended LSU and graduated from University of Houston Mortuary School. Alton was also a graduate of IBEW Local Union 995 Apprenticeship Program. He was a Journeyman Wireman until his retirement after 45 years as a union member. Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Alton W. Brand, Sr. and Thelma C. Brand and a brother, Gregory Wortham Brand. Alton is survived by his brothers, Keith Weldon Brand and Jude Waylon Brand; sister, Molada Charlene Brand; children, Devin Brand, Michael Brand and Anias Brand Anzaldua; four grandchildren, Taylor, Bubbie , Jo'Anna Nixon. Alton is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close