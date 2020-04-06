Born 8-23-1926. Al, as he was known by most, joined his heavenly Father on April 4, 2020. He was 94 and spent all of his life in Central. At 18 he joined the Navy and served his country overseas during WW11. In 1945 he married Joyce Clark. They were married 53 years when she passed away in 1998. He never remarried. He was a salesman most all of his life specializing in tires, winning Goodyear salesman of the year two years in a row with Simple Simon Tires where he was known as the " Beancounter" in all of the commercials. After he retired he took a part time job at Walmart as a greeter. In 2012 he moved in with his son in Prairieville. He remained there until his stroke in 2013 when he was moved to SELA War Veterans Home where he spent his remaining years. He was a lifetime member and past master of Central Mason Lodge # 442. He was a member of New River Baptist Church. Survived by a son Tommy Sr and daughter Jeanette Gorsch, a sister Earline Spurgeon Noble, four grandchildren, Blake Dougherty, Shane & Steve Gorsch and Michelle Hunt and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Alvie Sr and Olive Dougherty, his wife Joyce; two brothers Charles and Winton, two grandchildren, Dusty Dougherty Duet and T.G. Dougherty, Jr. The family would to thank the staff of the Southeast Louisiana War Vets Home for their exceptional care he received while in their care. Private services will be held at a later date.



