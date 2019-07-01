Alvin "Johnny" John Donaldson, Jr., a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 90. He retired as a building contractor. He enjoyed watching race cars, working out, swimming, and living a simple and quiet life. He is survived by his children, Betty Tagliarino, John Donaldson and wife Loretta, and Melba Burns and husband Gerald; grandchildren, Cathe, Tammie, Duke Jr., Tonya, Nicole, Destiny, Jake, Sheryl, and Robin; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois Pearson Donaldson; son, Duke Donaldson, Sr.; son-in-law, Andrew Tagliarino, Jr.; grandsons, Wayne Tagliarino, John Donaldson, Jr., Valmond Burns, and Gerald Wayne Burns; parents, Alvin Donaldson, Sr. and Melba Sevier Donaldson; sister, Mary Black. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Park. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 1 to July 3, 2019