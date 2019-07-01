Alvin 'Johnny' Donaldson Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin 'Johnny' Donaldson Jr..
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alvin "Johnny" John Donaldson, Jr., a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 90. He retired as a building contractor. He enjoyed watching race cars, working out, swimming, and living a simple and quiet life. He is survived by his children, Betty Tagliarino, John Donaldson and wife Loretta, and Melba Burns and husband Gerald; grandchildren, Cathe, Tammie, Duke Jr., Tonya, Nicole, Destiny, Jake, Sheryl, and Robin; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois Pearson Donaldson; son, Duke Donaldson, Sr.; son-in-law, Andrew Tagliarino, Jr.; grandsons, Wayne Tagliarino, John Donaldson, Jr., Valmond Burns, and Gerald Wayne Burns; parents, Alvin Donaldson, Sr. and Melba Sevier Donaldson; sister, Mary Black. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Park. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 1 to July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.