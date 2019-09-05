A resident and native of Bayou Barbary, passed away on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at the age of 101, born on October 12, 1917. He retired from Delta Tank Manufacturing with over twenty-five years of service. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Bayou Barbary from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation on Saturday will resume at 10:00am. Rev. Paul Taylor will conduct funeral services at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by son, Wilbert Martin and wife Candina, three grandsons; Wade and wife Michelle, Wynn and wife Kim, and Dakota and fiancé Hayley, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, former daughter-in-law, Mignonne Martin, and nephew, Ervin Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Elma Wells Martin, son, Donnie Martin, parents, Allen and Lena Martin, brother, Cassie Martin, and sister, Anna Martin Henderson. He loved to garden, farm, hunt and to raise commercial cattle. Pallbearers will be his great grandsons and great nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Holmes and the staff at Clarity Hospice and the Guitreau, Martinez, and Blount families. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019