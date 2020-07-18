Mr. Alvin Knowles, a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away at his home in Walker on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 62 years from cancer. Alvin Christopher Knowles was born to Mary Vern Knowles and Harold Knowles in Victoria, Texas on August 13, 1957. He was a longtime resident of Louisiana, living in both Metairie and Walker. Alvin (Al) studied at LSU. He worked as a Epic Interface Analyst for OLOL. Al was preceded in death by his beloved late wife, Linda Knowles, his loving mother, Mary Vern Knowles, and his father, Harold D Knowles and his beloved pets, Max and Flambo. Al was an only child and did not have any children of his own. Al was engaged to be married soon to Nancy Hodgeson. Al loved life to the fullest and with open arms. He was fun and funny. Al enjoyed going out dancing with his fiancée, listening to live Jazz in New Orleans, gaming, and doing stand-up comedy. He especially loved the beach and traveling to Costa Rica, where he planned to get married soon and retire. Al was extremely compassionate and actively involved in fighting for chronic pain patients, He had a positive attitude about life and spread happiness to everyone who met him. He was often heard singing around the house. Now his songs join the angels in heaven. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm at his home. The Celebration will be live streamed on Facebook. www.facebook/Alvin-C-Knowles. We miss him forever, but find comfort knowing he is with his loved ones and in God's loving hands. Now his shining soul and bright light joins the stars in heaven's sky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund https://disasterphilanthropy.org/donate-to-the-cdp-covid-19-response-fund/.
(An ash releasing ceremony will occur at a later date. Al wished for his ashes to be spread in the sea off of the coast of Costa Rica where he asked his fiance to marry him. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.