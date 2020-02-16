|
|
Alvin Earl "Honey" Courtney, a resident of Brusly, Louisiana, went to be with Our Lord and Savior at the age of 91, on February 14, 2020, just 10 months after the loss of his wife Nelwyn. Alvin is survived by his daughters, Donna Courtney (Marion H. "Mickey") Hunt and Rhonda Courtney Wells; granddaughters, Pamela Kirby Barrilleaux, Rachel Prudhomme, Shelby (Joey Raila) and Courtney Wells and Travis Ann Hunt; grandsons, Jason (Lee Ann) Murphey, Keith (Patty) Hunt, Kraig (Maudie) Hunt and Marion H. Jr. (Andrea) Hunt; great-grandchildren, Kayla Boswell (Andy Maduro), Kasen Parrish, Adriana, Aaliyah, Ariana and Willow Shifflett, Aden and Cohen Raila, Jesse Hunt, Jerald and Jeremiah George, Sierra, Gabriel and Josh Prudhomme and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Nelwyn DeMent Courtney; parents, Eddie Ruben and Henrietta Courtney; brothers, Eddie Jenkins (EJ) and Kline B. Courtney; nephew, Eddie Jenkins (Jenkie) Courtney, and son-in-law William Smith Wells. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9 am until services at 10 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Andy Maduro, Jason Murphey, Leon DeMent, Jr., Keith Hunt, Audie Bourgeois and Jim Robnett. The family of Alvin wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. David West and staff and Jennifer and Kelly with Cardinal Hospice. You all have been amazing and have become our extended family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020