Alvin Earl Harkins, Jr., known to all as Coleman, passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, the former Virginia (Ginny) Anne Richard. Together, they produced and are survived by a large and loving family: their daughter Susan Harkins Bertsch and husband Jeff; David Harkins; Steven Harkins and wife Eliska; Michael Harkins and wife Amy; Tommy Harkins and fiancée Linda Horne. Coleman also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and their extended families and two great-grandchildren: Shelby Bertsch; Jared Bertsch and wife Kristi; Thomas Harkins, wife Analise, children Gwendolyn and Forrest; Walker, Noelie, and Abbie Harkins; Colin and Claire Harkins; Debra and Luke Harkins. He was born in Morgan City, LA on March 29, 1935 to Alvin and Myrtle Harkins and was later joined by brother Lew, all of whom predeceased him. He graduated from LSU with his degree in chemical engineering and had a long career at the Albemarle Corporation where he rose to the position of Technical Director. While excelling technically, with several patents to his name, it was in his role as a manager where he left his greatest mark. Coleman inspired and mentored numerous colleagues while at Monsanto, Ethyl, and finally Albemarle, and his work is still spoken of more than 20 years after his retirement. He will be greatly missed by all. If you were fortunate to have received any of counsel and life lessons, keep his memory alive by sharing that wisdom with others. A small family service was held on October 18, with a larger memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Coleman by planting a tree in his honor and take your grandkids fishing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store