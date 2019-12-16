The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Alvin J. Ardoin


1931 - 2019
Alvin J. Ardoin Obituary
Alvin "Just Leaving" Ardoin left us on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born June 30, 1931 in Chataignier, Louisiana. Alvin is survived by his three grandchildren; Johnette Snyder, Melissa and Joseph Landry, along with two great-grandsons; Hunter and Cody Snyder and a daughter Rita Merrill. He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita F. Ardoin. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Those who knew him well, will always remember him saying "Ahhh Papa what it is?"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
