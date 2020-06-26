SFC Ret. Alvin J. Breaux Jr.
SFC Ret. Alvin J. Breaux, Jr., a resident of Gonzales entered into eternal rest on June 25, 2020 at the age of 87 with all of his children by his side. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Alvin "AJ" Breaux was a retired SFC in the US Army. He served in the Korean War and served four (4) tours in the Vietnam War. AJ won several medals including The Purple Heart, Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, also earning the Master Air Crew Member Wings while in Vietnam. Alvin is survived by his five children, Randolph Breaux (Randy), Pamela Rossi (Pam), Cheryl Breaux (Peanut), Alvin Breaux, III (Dukie) and wife Jerri (Lambert) Breaux and Tamara Bourgeois (Tammy); seven grandchildren, Aaron Armand (Brandi), Derek Breaux, Brandon Breaux, Vance Rossi, Chelsea Bourgeois, Lexie Robert (Austin) and Jacob LeBlanc; his great grandchildren, Brooks Breaux, Blaize Hurley, Amelia Armand, Aubree Armand, Hayden Landry, Emery Richardson, James Rossi and Dami Jo Robert; sister, Agnes Schexnayder; sister-in-law, Joyce Breaux and brother Tom Breaux (Leila). Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janelle Jacob Breaux; grandson, Dameon J. Breaux; great grandson, Maddox Carlson; son-in-law, Paul W. Breaux; beloved pet dog, Chicquita; parents, Alvin J. Breaux, Sr. (Heboo) and Hattie Henry Breaux; brothers, Charles (Black) Breaux and James (Pumpkin) Breaux and brother-in-law, Perry Schexnayder. He was a full time member of the VFW and American Legion. He loved cooking, camping, hunting and fishing. He was a true patriot who loved his country and his family. Visitation at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. Pallbearers will be Derek Breaux, Brandon Breaux, Vance Rossi, Jacob LeBlanc, Blaize Hurley and Todd B. Breaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Claude Breaux and Ricky Breaux. Special thanks to his grandson, Derek, who cared for him for over 10 years. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUN
30
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
