A resident of Clinton, La, passed on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 52. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, La, on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. Religious and Interment will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Rd, Clinton La, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. conducted by Pastor Frederick Jackson.
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019