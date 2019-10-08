Alvin Kent Furlow passed away on October 7, 2019 at age 75. He attended Baton Rouge High School and was chosen as an International Trustee for the Key Club, serving as a state ambassador. Kent graduated in Business Administration from LSU where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He worked at Furlow-Laughlin Heavy Equipment Company through 1984, at which time he was President of the company. Later, he worked as a Homicide Investigator for the Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Office. Kent was a noted black and white landscape photographer who studied with the late Ansel Adams. He traveled extensively throughout the world photographing in many countries. Kent is survived by his faithful and loving companion, Katrin Jackson, and 3 adult children: David Kent Furlow and wife Lynn Furlow, Michael Eric Furlow and companion Melissa Adams, and Alison Furlow Peterson and husband Stephen Peterson. He has 3 grandchildren: Brandon David Furlow, Eric James Furlow and Hudson James Peterson. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 – 7 at Sullivan's Restaurant located at 5252 Corporate Blvd. We welcome his family and friends to this event.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019