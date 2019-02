Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alvin "Buck" Moak, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 76. He graduated in 1960 from Bogue Chitto High School. He was in the Army Reserves. Buck retired after many years from Turner Industries. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Lisa Denicola Moak; daughters, Paige Moak Giamanco (Rodney), Meghan Moak Alonzo (Kevin), and Lacee Moak May (Rusten); eight grandchildren: Joshua, Taylor Grace, Addisyn, Clint, Raigan, Jacque, Arren, and Tyler; brothers, David "Rod" Moak, Cletus Moak, and Doug Moak; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Ralph Moak and Icelene Brown Moak; brothers, James, Gerald and Wincie Moak; and nephew, Steve Moak. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Interment will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Alvin "Buck" Moak, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 76. He graduated in 1960 from Bogue Chitto High School. He was in the Army Reserves. Buck retired after many years from Turner Industries. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Lisa Denicola Moak; daughters, Paige Moak Giamanco (Rodney), Meghan Moak Alonzo (Kevin), and Lacee Moak May (Rusten); eight grandchildren: Joshua, Taylor Grace, Addisyn, Clint, Raigan, Jacque, Arren, and Tyler; brothers, David "Rod" Moak, Cletus Moak, and Doug Moak; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Ralph Moak and Icelene Brown Moak; brothers, James, Gerald and Wincie Moak; and nephew, Steve Moak. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Interment will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close