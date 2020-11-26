1/1
Alvin Owens
1949 - 2020
Alvin Owens, 71, of Wilson, LA, passed away November 24, 2020. He was born November 10, 1949, to Dealus and Alma Owens. Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Wilson from 12 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marc Gregoire officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. He leaves behind daughters, Diane White of Wilson and Carol Sutton of Weatherford, TX; grandchildren, Christopher and Victoria Roberts, Logan Fisher, Daniel and Phoebe White, Callie and Jacob Floyd; great grandchild, Toby Joseph Roberts; and also, his loyal dog and best friend, Ernie Booger Owens.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delaine Owens; daughter, Mollie Fisher; brother, Paul Michael; granddaughter, Chelsie Roberts; sons in law, John Fisher and Toby Roberts; and stepfather, Arther Bruss.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Wilson
NOV
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Wilson
