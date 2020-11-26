Alvin Owens, 71, of Wilson, LA, passed away November 24, 2020. He was born November 10, 1949, to Dealus and Alma Owens. Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Wilson from 12 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marc Gregoire officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. He leaves behind daughters, Diane White of Wilson and Carol Sutton of Weatherford, TX; grandchildren, Christopher and Victoria Roberts, Logan Fisher, Daniel and Phoebe White, Callie and Jacob Floyd; great grandchild, Toby Joseph Roberts; and also, his loyal dog and best friend, Ernie Booger Owens.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delaine Owens; daughter, Mollie Fisher; brother, Paul Michael; granddaughter, Chelsie Roberts; sons in law, John Fisher and Toby Roberts; and stepfather, Arther Bruss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store