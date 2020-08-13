1/1
Alvin Parnell Sr.
A native of Lutcher and a resident of Gramercy, Alvin Parnell, Sr., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Post Acute Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was 47. A Memorial Tribute was held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Gramercy and attended by family members. At his request, Alvin was cremated. Survived by his wife, Michele Wasington Parnell. his mother, Mattie Parnell. Father, Alvin Morton and wife, Katherine. Daughers, Alvinique and Alvinlyn Parnell. Step-daughter, Krystal Fleming. Sons, Alvin, Jr., and Alvontae' Parnell. Sister, Blanche Parnell and brother, Lance Parnell. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, other relatives and his friend, Kyron Frank. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
