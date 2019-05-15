Alvin R. Allen, known better to friends and family as "Puddin," passed away at the age of 75, peacefully, surrounded by his family and love on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Pud was a native of Bayou Chene and a resident of his beloved houseboat on the Atchafalaya Basin in Bayou Sorrel. A simple man, Pud was blessed abundantly in his life here on Earth and took on a roll to bless many others he came to know. A lover of people and a jokester, many will miss his daily visits and calls to family and friends. He was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved son, Jeffrey Allen; his father, Peter Guy Allen; his mother, Bernice "Coonie" Allen; his brother, Roman Allen, along with many other close family and friends. Pud leaves behind the mother of his children and gracious caretaker Mary Allen; 2 daughters, Jennifer Allen and Sara McCumsey and her husband Scott; 2 grandsons, Christian Antle and Michael McCumsey; 3 step-granddaughters, Luci, Isabella, and Caroline McCumsey; 3 loving sisters, Alma Barbier and husband Mark, Maxine Price and husband Russell, Marlene Hebert and husband Nolan; and 4 hard-working brothers, Guy "Sonny Boy" Allen Jr., Maxwell "Bun" Allen Sr. and wife Judy, James "Jimmy" Allen and wife Melody, Ashley Allen and wife Kay. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on May 17 from 9 am until religious services at 11:30am. Pud will be honored as an Army Veteran and laid to rest along with his son at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana. The family would like to thank Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge and Heart of Hospice for their wonderful care of our Dad in his final days. In lieu of flowers, Pud would want you to enjoy a good cup of Community Coffee in his honor instead. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019