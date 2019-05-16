Alvira Bannister Theriot, 80 a native of Baton Rouge passed away on Wed. May 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her four children Willie Theriot III, Sabrina Theriot Britton, Simone Theriot Dukes, and Troy R. Theriot and host of other family members. A visitation will be Sat. May 18, 2019 from 9 AM until Religious Service for 10 AM at Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Interment at Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019