Alziner Carter, of 79 years, native of St. Francisville and resident of Slaughter, LA. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday morning, July 8, 2019. Alziner leaves behind a husband of 59 years and 11 months, Wilmer Carter; two daughters, Jacqueline and Sandra Carter (Thomas Cashin); two sons, Floyd and Wayne Carter; a sister, Alma T. Molix; two brothers, Henderson and Governor Thomas, Jr; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Governor and Lilie Thomas of Star Hill, LA. and three brothers. She graduated from John S. Dawson High School, Bains, LA. in 1958. She was employed as a Nurse's Aide at Lane RMC and Group Home Attendant f/t intellectually disabled in Zachary, LA. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019; immediately followed by her "Going Home" Service at 11:00 a.m. at New Providence Baptist Church, 5235 Church St, Zachary, LA, 70791 officiated by Pastor Donald Clark. Arrangements with St. Francisville Funeral Home, 5914 Commerce St., St. Francisville, LA, Ph. (225) 635-3493.