Amanda Lynette Culmone
Amanda Lynette Culmone, 38, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Port Allen, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Amanda had a heart of gold and loved her children and family with all of her heart and soul. She will be forever missed , but will remain in our hearts. She was preceded in death by: her father Albert Russell Culmone; grandparents Joan Lemmler, Patricia Culmone, and Joseph Culmone; and sister Trisha Stiles. She is survived by: her sons Nicholas Culmone, 11, and William Allen, 5; her mother Laureen Culmone; her sisters Joni Dunaway and Jessica Culmone Humble; Hanah Hamilton, a niece special to her heart; and numerous aunts and uncles that loved her very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice, her nurse Ann, and the nurses and staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
