Amanda Lynette Culmone, 38, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Port Allen, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Amanda had a heart of gold and loved her children and family with all of her heart and soul. She will be forever missed , but will remain in our hearts. She was preceded in death by: her father Albert Russell Culmone; grandparents Joan Lemmler, Patricia Culmone, and Joseph Culmone; and sister Trisha Stiles. She is survived by: her sons Nicholas Culmone, 11, and William Allen, 5; her mother Laureen Culmone; her sisters Joni Dunaway and Jessica Culmone Humble; Hanah Hamilton, a niece special to her heart; and numerous aunts and uncles that loved her very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice, her nurse Ann, and the nurses and staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.