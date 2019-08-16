Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Lynn Griffin. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Northside Baptist Church Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda Lynn Griffin was born August 30, 1977 to Gary Allen Griffin and Jeana L. Deville of Denham Springs, LA. She was a long-time resident of Denham Springs, LA and a 1995 graduate of Denham Springs High School. She was currently a resident of Prairieville, LA. She is survived by her three children: Ava Griffin, Alivia Thomas, and Carter Thomas. Also survived by her life partner Dedrick Thomas, her mother Jeana Deville, stepfather Steve Deville, grandfather Oscar LaFleur, grandmother Mary Lou Griffin, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Allen Griffin, grandfather Jack Griffin, and grandmother Betty Lafleur. She was an avid speller and won every spelling bee she entered; she was always a great cook. Whether she was learning new things from Ava with her high IQ, reading or learning cheers with Alivia, or just watching Carter fix everything he got his hands on- she was always a blessing. She will be severely missed by all who knew her. Rest in Peace, My Angel. There will be a celebration of life service at 6:00 PM, Monday August 19, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church in Denham Springs, LA. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of St. Amant. (225) 644-9683.

