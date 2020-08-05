1/
Amanda Marjorie McCurley Kent
Amanda Marjorie McCurley Kent, 86, has gone to get her angel wings on August 4, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Hospital in McComb, MS. from natural causes. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, farm life, animals, and she always had a wit about her. She was also passionate about her faith in Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband Boyd Kent; her parents John and Bernice McCurley; and her brother John Wesley McCurley. She is survived by her sisters, Marie Toler and husband Charlie, Vivian Pedigo, and Ann Bruce and husband Wesley, and many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered in our hearts. A family gathering will be Friday, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, from 1:30 p.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Mike Havard. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Day Cemetery near Crosby, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
901 Hwy 24
Gloster, MS 39638
(601) 225-4201
