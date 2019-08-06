I am always with you so you have no reason to be afraid. Amanda Nicole Bateman Preble, 40, died on August 4, 2019 at 1:00PM. Amanda was born on July 23, 1979 in Metairie, LA. She leaves behind a great deal of people that will feel the hole of her loss forever and who will never forget her beautiful smile and giving heart. Amanda was always looking for a way to help others. She served others so well whether she was in the classroom as a para, donating her time in a soup kitchen or taking care of her patients as a nurse. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Preble of Ball, LA; her children, Morgan Logarbo, Pineville, LA, Emma Watson, Hammond, LA, Dylan and Madison Preble, Woodworth, LA and Dominic Preble, Ball, LA; her parents, Jim and Debra Bateman, Natchez, LA; her sister, Jamie Bateman (Joey) Jusselin, Gonzales, LA; her brother, Jim, Jr "Bud" (Lilly), Gonzales, LA and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Terry Mills Guillory and both sets of grandparents. Visitation and service will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5PM – 9PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9AM until service at 11AM, celebrated by Todd Blount. Interment will follow at New River Baptist Church cemetery. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave message of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019