Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amar Krishna Pal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 11, 2019, in the early hours of the day, Amar Krishna Pal, of Vista, California peacefully passed away at home in his sleep, to go meet his Heavenly Father. He was only a couple of months shy of his 80th birthday. Amar was a doting husband to his wife of 49 years, Kalpana, the love of his life after God. He raised three daughters - Amrita, Sreema Paul and Tania (Pinaki Sinha) - on the firm foundations of Christian education. After, they had all immigrated to the United States, he chose to be with them and his grandson Prashant P. Kundu. His time was spent visiting his daughters and their families in Baton Rouge, La, Carlsbad, Ca and Redlands, Ca until he settled in Vista, Ca. Amar is also survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Sukhamay Kundu of Baton Rouge, La and numerous other family members across many continents. Amar was the partner of a firm that was based in London, UK and retired from the firm with over 40 years of service at its offices in New Delhi and Calcutta, India. Amar cared for his family, extended family, all those who worked for him and with him and anyone and everyone who knew him. As a Fellow Chartered Accountant, he traveled widely and managed the finances of companies, nationally and internationally. He loved sports, gardening, art, food, animals and anything and everything that would allow him to serve God and his family. As the boat in which we carried his ashes to be dispersed in the Pacific was surrounded by a dense fog, highly unusual for that time and place of day, it was one of the many assurances that his family received to affirm that God had called his "good and faithful servant" (Mt. 25:23) home. A beautiful Shraddha ceremony was performed by The Hare Krishna Temple of ISKCON of San Diego on October 15, 2019. We thank the wonderful staff of the Hospice of North Coast, San Diego who cared for him during the last few months of his life. We also thank the wonderful staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Scripps and Loma Linda as they cared for him over the years. His family was blessed by both St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta and St. Pope John Paul II and we thank God for him and his spirit which continues to live in us. On October 11, 2019, in the early hours of the day, Amar Krishna Pal, of Vista, California peacefully passed away at home in his sleep, to go meet his Heavenly Father. He was only a couple of months shy of his 80th birthday. Amar was a doting husband to his wife of 49 years, Kalpana, the love of his life after God. He raised three daughters - Amrita, Sreema Paul and Tania (Pinaki Sinha) - on the firm foundations of Christian education. After, they had all immigrated to the United States, he chose to be with them and his grandson Prashant P. Kundu. His time was spent visiting his daughters and their families in Baton Rouge, La, Carlsbad, Ca and Redlands, Ca until he settled in Vista, Ca. Amar is also survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Sukhamay Kundu of Baton Rouge, La and numerous other family members across many continents. Amar was the partner of a firm that was based in London, UK and retired from the firm with over 40 years of service at its offices in New Delhi and Calcutta, India. Amar cared for his family, extended family, all those who worked for him and with him and anyone and everyone who knew him. As a Fellow Chartered Accountant, he traveled widely and managed the finances of companies, nationally and internationally. He loved sports, gardening, art, food, animals and anything and everything that would allow him to serve God and his family. As the boat in which we carried his ashes to be dispersed in the Pacific was surrounded by a dense fog, highly unusual for that time and place of day, it was one of the many assurances that his family received to affirm that God had called his "good and faithful servant" (Mt. 25:23) home. A beautiful Shraddha ceremony was performed by The Hare Krishna Temple of ISKCON of San Diego on October 15, 2019. We thank the wonderful staff of the Hospice of North Coast, San Diego who cared for him during the last few months of his life. We also thank the wonderful staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Scripps and Loma Linda as they cared for him over the years. His family was blessed by both St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta and St. Pope John Paul II and we thank God for him and his spirit which continues to live in us. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close