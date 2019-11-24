Amelcar Picard Jr (Son) a native of Pride Louisiana passed away peacefully Saturday November 23, 2019, at the age of 87. Amelcar was a Naval Veteran of the Korean War and was retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department with 30 years of service. Amelcar was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed serving in the church during his life. Visitation will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Pride Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 16135 Milldale Road, Zachary Louisiana. A Funeral service officiated by President Greg Brian will immediately follow visitation at the same location. Amelcar will be laid to rest at the Pullam Family Cemetery following the service. Amelcar is survived by a daughter Kellie Jo (Randy), son Paul Randall (Peggy Anne), sisters Rosemary Richardson (Pat), Shirley Forbes, and Sally Flowers, four grandsons Merlin Abel Jr (Laura) , Johnny Abel, Joseph Abel, and Ryan Amelcar Picard (Emily), two granddaughters Amanda Picard and Megan Picard, five great- grandsons, four great grand- daughters and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Billie Faye Scott Picard, son Louis Len, mother Eula Picard, father Amelcar Picard Sr, and brother Willie James Picard. Pallbearers will be Paul Picard, Randy Wood, Merlin Abel, Johnny Abel, Joseph Abel, Ryan Picard, Don Flowers, and Gordon Kelly. The family would like to thank his caregivers Christina Bland, Nikki Sanders Johnson, Pauline Brooks, and the nurses and staff of the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home, Kosciusko Mississippi for their diligent loving care. Mr. Son was a lifelong traveler who loved to explore and see the world. He touched many lives during his journey here on Earth and while he will be greatly missed by the ones he leaves behind there is a joyous reunion today in paradise. And then shall it come to pass, that the spirits of those who are righteous are received into a state of happiness, which is called paradise, a state of rest, a state of peace, where they shall rest from all their troubles and from all care, and sorrow. Alma 40:12
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019