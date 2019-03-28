Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia 'Mootsey' Pecquet Parker. View Sign

Amelia Agnes "Mootsey" Pecquet Parker was escorted by the Great Shepherd of the Sheep to her heavenly home on March 26, 2019. God graciously gave her 92 wonderful years to fulfill her dreams of being married to a wonderful man, Arcade Joseph "Sweetie" Parker, who preceded her in death in 1995. She was granted her heart's desire to be a "Mama," and gave birth to five children, four daughters and a son. To that great heritage she was given 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren to love and pray for with all her heart. Her enjoyment of dancing was put on hold when "Sweetie" passed away, but now she's dancing on the streets of gold. Never was there a better cook, a seamstress, a preserver of jams, jellies, and pickles, a loving wife, a powerful prayer intercessor, a faithful friend, and a loving "Mama." She loved the Lord, serving God faithfully through her amazing gifts of hospitality, prayer, encouragement, wedding coordinating, and giving. Her heart belonged to God, and her life was directed in serving others with God's love and amazing grace. Mootsey was an active member of the church, finding a church home wherever she was planted, from Port Allen, Zachary, Baker, and Shreveport. At her death, she was a member of Church at Red River, where her son, Troy Parker is the founding pastor. She loved tailgating at LSU Tiger football games, playing a round of golf with her girlfriends, traveling to visit family and friends, barbequing and making homemade ice cream, pies, cakes and cookies. Mootsey and Sweetie hosted many a missionary in their home, as she cooked for so many, providing a hospitable, quiet place of love and peace. She especially enjoyed her travel abroad to Israel, Kenya, and England. She loved the outdoors, and especially beautiful flowers, the red rose being her favorite. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader many years, was a soprano in the church choir, a women's church leader, and served on the PTA during her children's school years. Mootsey was born December 21, 1926, to Nemours Francois Pecquet and Lottie Hebert Pecquet, in Sunrise, Louisiana, and died March 26, 2019 at her home in Shreveport, La. She graduated from Port Allen High School in 1944, graduated from Spencer Draughon Business College in 1946. She had a short-lived business career. She married in 1945, beginning her lifetime career as a mother in 1949. Life was full, satisfying, rewarding, and rich with love, laughter and joy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Arcade Joseph "Sweetie" Parker, five sisters and their spouses, Genevieve "Tutt" Benedetto (Charlie), Bessie Allain (Jimmy); Anais Odom (Wallace), Alfreda Guerin (Allen); Vivian Alexander (Gene); two brothers and their spouses, Nemours Francois "Nim" Pecquet, Jr. (Nita) and Jacques "Jake" Pecquet (Betty). She is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, Joanne "Jody" Walker (Ronny), Janet Parker, Judy Causey (Larry), Jerri Snow (Jerry), and one son, Troy Parker (Anna Joy), and 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, including great and great-great nieces and nephews. Her life was blessed with a great love of family to which she was devoted. Her funeral will be held in Baker, La. at Bethany Church North, 13855 Plank Road on March 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30PM, followed by the funeral service at 1:30PM. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. 