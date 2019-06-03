Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 529 Convention St Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (225) 343-0397 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 529 Convention Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 529 Convention Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amelia Dawn Pinkston Odom, "Amy", passed away on May 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at 47 years of age. Amy served as the Mobile Arc Development Director, Mobile, AL. A resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and a native of Ruston, LA. Amy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Lt. Col. Ret. Paul Darren Odom; and her parents: Edwin and Dawn Pinkston. Brothers: Wynn and Lori Pinkston, nieces, Georgia, Caroline, Annabelle; Joshua and Kayla Pinkston, nieces, Vera, EttaLouise; nephew, Alistair. Special Labrador Gus. Many dear cousins, including Francine Russell, Scott and Lisa Russell. Paul's Parents and Family: Floyd and Linda Odom. Brother Barry and Amy Odom, nieces Rachel and Austin Towles, Holly and Taylor Cappe, Christi and Joey, Adeline and Amelia Plaisance, Danielle Hitchcock; nephew Nathan Hitchcock and Ashley Mackay. Preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents: Rev. Shirley and Louise Briggs, and Jesse Orville and Georgia Payne Pinkston. With Paul's career in the United States Air Force, Paul and Amy's travels took them to bases and cities including: Great Falls, MT; Vandenberg AFB, CA; Colorado Springs, CO; Cape Canaveral, FL; and Mobile/Montgomery, AL. Amy's varied work career covered interior design and advertising, and she found her true calling working for non-profit organizations such as United Way and her current position as Development Director for Mobile Arc, Mobile, AL. Visitation: 10:00-11:00 A.M. First Baptist Church, 529 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Conducted by: Rev. Oren Conner, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA. Honorary Colleagues, Dear Friends and Families in the United States Air Force from all over the United States. Amy received a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University, Manship School of Mass Communication. She was a member of Public Relations Society of America, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and special Kappa Sisters since LSU days. Amy loved LSU Sports and she and Paul enjoyed LSU Gymnastics. Amy's favorite event at Mobile Arc was Marc-Art, a festive exhibition of inspiring artwork by Mobile Arc artists; encouraging people with disabilities to express themselves through art. The Family deeply appreciates the loving care shown to Amy by Dr. Derrick Spell, NP Ghenet Ghebretatios, Nurses and Staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, OLOL. Guidance, friendship, and loving care by Doctors John Lyons III, Louis Barfield, Emily Cassidy, Bevan Myles, Ranada Johnson; Oncology and ICU Nurses and all Staff, OLOL. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude to Tammie Kubelka for her assistance these three years. In Amy's memory: Mobile Arc, 2424 Gordon Amelia Dawn Pinkston Odom, "Amy", passed away on May 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at 47 years of age. She was a member of Public Relations Society of America, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and special Kappa Sisters since LSU days. Amy loved LSU Sports and she and Paul enjoyed LSU Gymnastics. Amy's favorite event at Mobile Arc was Marc-Art, a festive exhibition of inspiring artwork by Mobile Arc artists; encouraging people with disabilities to express themselves through art. The Family deeply appreciates the loving care shown to Amy by Dr. Derrick Spell, NP Ghenet Ghebretatios, Nurses and Staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, OLOL. Guidance, friendship, and loving care by Doctors John Lyons III, Louis Barfield, Emily Cassidy, Bevan Myles, Ranada Johnson; Oncology and ICU Nurses and all Staff, OLOL. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude to Tammie Kubelka for her assistance these three years. In Amy's memory: Mobile Arc, 2424 Gordon Smith Dr., Mobile, AL 36617. Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, 10600 S. Choctaw Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. First Baptist Church Homeless Ministry, 529 Convention St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. 