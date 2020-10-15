Amelia Lane departed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her residence in Raceland, LA. She was 85 and a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4101 LA 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.