Amelia Lindsey Elkins, 92, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born in Haynesville, LA. on May 1, 1927. She was preceded in death by Charles R. Elkins, her loving husband of over 60 years and one son, Clarence Alan Elkins of Baton Rouge. She worked in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system for many years, finishing her career as Principal at LaSalle Elementary School. She loved her family and friends, telling a good Cajun joke, entertaining her grandchildren at the farm, and spending a lifetime with her husband. She was a faithful woman of God, teaching Sunday school for many years. She will be missed by all who loved her. She is survived by three children; Barry Elkins and wife Angela LeBlanc and their children, Matthew Lopez and wife Jessica, Barrie Ann Elkins Hidalgo and husband Marco, Amanda Elkins and Parker Elkins; Connie Elkins Bradford and husband Ayres Bradford, Sr., and their children Lindsey Bradford and her wife Jerri, Ayres Bradford, Jr. and his wife Jennifer and Davis Bradford and his wife Sarah; Charles "Chuck" Elkins II and wife Dr. Kate Elkins, and their children Kathryn Elkins Lovasik and husband Brendan, Charles Elkins III and Lawrence Elkins. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Diane Birch Elkins and her children Nathan Elkins, Blake Elkins and wife Camillle and Krystin Elkins. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren and dear family Marcia Martinez, Danilo Martinez and Samantha Castro. A private family service will be held in Haynesville, LA. Interment will be in the Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA. Donations in memory of Amelia may be made in her name to the . Please visit www.baileyfuneralhome.net to sign the online register book. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

