Amelia M. "Mea" Henderson departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 85, a native of St. James, LA. Visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at St. James Catholic Church, St. James, LA on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by 2 sons, Junius (Selma) Henderson Jr.; Anthony (Janice) Henderson; 4 sisters, Lydia Stewart, Patricia Schexnaydre; Yvonne Green and Betty Stewart; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Junius Henderson Sr.; parents, Louis and Alice Heary; son, Bernard Henderson; brother, Louis Heary; 2 sisters, Albemia Mayo and Barbara Poche; 2 grandsons, Jamone Henderson and Alfred Harvey Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019