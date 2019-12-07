|
|
Amos Julian Kent Jr., known to many as AJ or Jay, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his home while under hospice care on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 71. He retired from Exxon Mobil after 35 years. He was a lifelong member of St. George Catholic Church, a member of the Louisiana Dulcimer Society and the Cajun Classic Chevy Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pat Kent; children, Kathy Kent Coldwell, Chris Kent, and Kristi Kent Grenda and husband Chris; grandchildren, Briana, Madison, Abigail, RJ, Audrey, Andy, Brandon, and Jeremy; sisters, Ginger Fortson, Linda Doiga and husband Aaron; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Minette Kent; sister, Debra Eschete; and son-in-law, Gavin Coldwell. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019