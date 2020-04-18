Amos Thomas, life long resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 59 and owner operator of A and J Trucking. He is survived by his children Amy Thomas, Teosha Jones, Amos Tramelle Thomas and Fiancé Joy Alfred; Siblings: Ronald Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Alfred Jackson Jr., Sheralyn Vessel, Shontell Blake, Angelica Jones, grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Dorthy Jackson, step-mother Gladys Jackson and sister Terralyn Brown. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.