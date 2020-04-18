Amos Thomas
1960 - 2020
Amos Thomas, life long resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 59 and owner operator of A and J Trucking. He is survived by his children Amy Thomas, Teosha Jones, Amos Tramelle Thomas and Fiancé Joy Alfred; Siblings: Ronald Jackson, Tyrone Jackson, Alfred Jackson Jr., Sheralyn Vessel, Shontell Blake, Angelica Jones, grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Dorthy Jackson, step-mother Gladys Jackson and sister Terralyn Brown. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
