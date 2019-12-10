Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Carroll Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Carroll Hamilton passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born in Poplarville, Mississippi, and was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before relocating in 2016 to Prairieville, Louisiana. Amy was always the heart of her family. She was an adoring wife to her husband of 61 wonderful years, Richard Hamilton. She was a loving mom to her four children and two daughters-in-law, a doting MawMaw and Nana to her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a beloved sister to six siblings. She was also a cherished daughter, niece, cousin, aunt, and friend. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed by many. Strong in her Christian faith, Amy actively served in her church as a Sunday School teacher and Youth Committee member for many years. She had a heart for helping others and was nurturing to anyone in need. She was happiest when spending time with her family, and her kitchen was always a place where people were welcome. She had a passion for cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, antiques, and puzzles of all kinds. Amy is survived by her children, daughter Susan Hamilton of Spring Hill, TN, son Eric Hamilton and his wife Afi Matinrad Hamilton of Prairieville, LA, son Kip Hamilton and his wife Janet Tabiolo Hamilton of Baton Rouge, LA; her grandchildren Gol Sheikhivigeh Hannaman and her husband Jason Hannaman, Michael Hamilton, Hannah Hamilton, Haze Hamilton, Jack Hamilton, and Lily Hamilton; her great-grandchildren Helen, Leo, and Violet Hannaman, and Ollie Hamilton; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Ron Wells, Richard and Paula Wells, Jim and Carol Wells, and Dave and Ronda Wells. She was preceded in death by her father Elbert Carroll, mother Willie Mae Harvey Wells, sisters Dolores Swan and Sybil Palermo, sister-in-law Connie Wells, daughter Lisa Hamilton, and husband Richard Hamilton. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019

