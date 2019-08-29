Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Elizabeth Counce. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 6:30 PM St. Joseph Cathedral Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Elizabeth Counce passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Lafayette in 1957, Amy was a Baton Rouge resident since infancy, graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in 1975 and LSU in 1978. She received her law degree from the LSU School of Law in 1981, and was Board Certified in Family Law by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization. Amy was active in the Baton Rouge Bar Association, serving several years on the Board of Directors, and thereafter in various Officer positions, culminating in her service as President in 2000, a reflection of the esteem in which she was held by her fellow lawyers. Amy was also deeply involved in an array of community and charitable organizations. She supported Woman's Hospital as a member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Woman's. She was also a member of the LSU Foundation, and gave of her time and talents to St. Joseph's Academy, Geaux Teal, and Alzheimer's Services. To use a phrase well-understood by any Louisianan, Amy was a force of nature. She was smart, witty, and purposeful. She was generous to a fault, and a zealous advocate for things and people she believed in, including her family, friends and community. She loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as her own, all of whom will deeply miss their "First Best." Amy cherished her many friends (who go back as far as SJA), with whom she enjoyed getting together over a "fabulous" lunch, a single malt scotch, or a "Game Day Shot" while watching her beloved LSU Tigers prevail on the gridiron. During the football offseason, she cheered for any Tiger sport in play -- a true fan! Amy also deeply loved her Baton Rouge community, so many members of which benefitted from her devotion of time, energy and resources. In her limited spare time, Amy enjoyed Yoglates, walking the LSU lakes, or a round of golf. She also carved out time every year for her beloved trip to the beach. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold James Counce and Lettie Deas Counce, Amy also lost her best friend and closest sister, Katherine Counce Bowling, to ovarian cancer in 1994. She is survived by siblings Paul Counce, Claudia Counce Prewitt, Lydia Counce Arledge, Julie Counce Brignac, Stephanie Counce Werling, Hilary Counce McGraw, Melanie Counce Montanaro, and Christopher Counce. She leaves behind in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews too numerous to name here. Amy's life will be celebrated at a memorial Mass at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Foundation for Woman's Hospital at 