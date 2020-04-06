|
|
Our beautiful loving mother Amy Halleanne Shepherd firstborn to Hallie and Irene Dunaway on August 20, 1937, joined our heavenly father on April 2, 2020. Perceded in death by her parents, her brother Powers Dunaway and her sister Patsy Dunaway McLaws. She was cherished and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin "Marty" Shepherd III. They meet in college while attending Louisiana State University and married in January 1956. Halleanne was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was the loving mother of Martina Shepherd Norton, Martin "MIke" Shepherd IV, David "Mitch" Shepherd and Marcie Shepherd. She took great pride in raising strong, independent, Christian children. She treasured her role as "MiMi" to her 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, Travis Shepherd, Joshua Norton, Ryan Shepherd, Shaun Shepherd, Amy Norton Bartz, Meryl Norton Flynt, Jordan Shepherd, Martin J. Shepherd, Trevor Shepherd, Michael Shepherd and Trent Shepherd, while anxiously awaiting 2 more great grandchildren. Her sense of style was like no other. Her outfits had a creative flair with matching purses, scarves and shoes. She was always poised and elegant. She enjoyed volunteering her time and efforts with the class of 1955 Istrouma Indians, she loved being involved with so many of her classmates. One of her latest enjoyments was modeling for Talbots with her granddaughters.Her laughter and love was a gift to all who knew her. She will be missed daily by all of us.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020