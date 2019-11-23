Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Laura Comeaux Blanchard, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 70. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine. Amy retired from the State of Louisiana with over 30 years of service. Amy is survived by her three children, Ronald P. Blanchard and wife Nellie, Mindy Blanchard Arnaud and husband Guy, Sheri Blanchard Crochet and husband Dane, two grandchildren, Peyton Lane Richard and Lily Grace Arnaud and bonus grandchildren Holly Crochet Bates, Harleigh Bates and Chandler Alleman; four siblings, Janice Tullier, Verner "Bee" Comeaux Jr. and wife Barcel, Nancy Patin and Carol Hernandez and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Verner J. Comeaux Sr. and Olive "Dubbie" Tullier Comeaux; siblings Jackie Comeaux Seneca, Lois Comeaux Knapps, Hilton Comeaux, Robert "Bob" Comeaux and Ricky Comeaux; brother-in-laws, Howard Seneca, Robert "Bobby" Tullier, Henry "Eddie" Knapps and Donald Hernandez. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Vince Cataldo and staff along with Comfort Care Hospice for their loving support. A Celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date.

