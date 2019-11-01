Amy Naus Bourg, 53, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by her family. A visitation celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, November 3rd from 5:00 - 8:00pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street. Visitation will resume the following morning, Monday, November 4th, at 9:30am at St. Jude Catholic Church, followed by Mass beginning at noon. Amy was born on June 20th, 1966 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Roger and Mary Jo Naus. She attended high school at St. Vincent's Academy in Shreveport and earned her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University. Amy called Baton Rouge home for the last 35 years. She worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for 16 years before finding her calling as an entrepreneur, starting multiple businesses. Extremely hardworking, Amy was most passionate about her home organizing business, AB Organizing. As you read this, Amy has just started organizing God's closet, which is quite large, and they are both laughing and telling jokes. Amy devoted her life to her two daughters, Mary Emily and Elizabeth. She recently married the love of her life, Brad, and loved her stepchildren, Caroline and Davis, and the entire Bourg family as much as her own. Amy loved God with all of her heart; she was an Episcopalian for most of her life and was received into the Catholic Church shortly before her death. Amy was dedicated to making her community a better place. Her servant heart, genuine nature, and sense of humor made her a dear friend to many. Amy led with love and described her life as "one in a million" – filled with a multitude of blessings. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo Naus. She is survived by her husband, Brad Bourg, her children, Mary Emily and Elizabeth Howe, her step children, Caroline and Davis Bourg, her father, Roger J. Naus, her siblings, Chip Naus (Emily), Katherine Powers (Josh), Anna Putnam (Jeff), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, The Red Shoes, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019