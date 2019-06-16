The Advocate Obituaries
Amy Parrott Obituary
Amy Parrott, a resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on June 15th, 2019, at the age of 55. Amy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Amy loved fishing, going to garage sales, spending time with her grandkids, and doing her yard work. Amy is survived by her husband, Joel Parrott who loved her more than anything; her baby girl, Emily and husband Chris; her son, Scott and fiancé Ashlea; her grandkids, Audrina, Mollea, and Sylas; her siblings, Gordon and Barbara King, Anne, Jan, Denise, Paul, Kenneth Jr., and Roger. She is preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Kenneth Cuevas Sr. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019
