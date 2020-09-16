Amy Rose Wise was born on July 6, 1971 to parents Mary Elizabeth White and the late Henry Boyd White. She passed on September 12, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Amy was a dedicated teacher and mentor at Central Intermediate School. Amy's absence will leave a big hole in her family as well as in the Central Community. Amy is survived by her husband, Jeff Wise, children Ryan Wise, Jeremy Wise, and Elizabeth Wise, siblings, Susan Willis (Willard), Theron White (Kristie), and Terry White. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Boyd White, grandparents, Susie Elemena White and Tony and Rose Labello, and niece Maighan Wise. Visitation held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7 and at Zoar Baptist Church Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10-2. Services begin at 2:00 followed by a graveside service at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

