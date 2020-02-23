Amy Stevens Davis Ard, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on Friday, December 6, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Amy was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Amy is survived by her son, David Stevens and his wife, Sarah; daughter, Sue Hays and her husband Tom; daughter, Lisa Bateman and her husband Dan; grandchildren, Jeremy Cothern and his wife Stephanie, Becky Brown and her husband Tim, Ethan Bateman, Matthew Bateman, Rachel Sumrall and Dan Bateman; great-grandchildren, Lily, Emma, Alex, Madelyne and Peyton; and dear friends, Sonny and Deanie Ridgell. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Terridale White; Father of her children, Gilbert Stevens; 2nd husband, T.C. Davis and 3rd husband, Jim Ard; her brothers and sisters; and beloved grandson, David Stevens. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Interment will follow at Stevens Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020