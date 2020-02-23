Amy Stevens Davis Ard (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Stevens Davis Ard.
Service Information
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA
70401
(985)-345-5801
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Amy Stevens Davis Ard, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on Friday, December 6, 1935, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Amy was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Amy is survived by her son, David Stevens and his wife, Sarah; daughter, Sue Hays and her husband Tom; daughter, Lisa Bateman and her husband Dan; grandchildren, Jeremy Cothern and his wife Stephanie, Becky Brown and her husband Tim, Ethan Bateman, Matthew Bateman, Rachel Sumrall and Dan Bateman; great-grandchildren, Lily, Emma, Alex, Madelyne and Peyton; and dear friends, Sonny and Deanie Ridgell. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Terridale White; Father of her children, Gilbert Stevens; 2nd husband, T.C. Davis and 3rd husband, Jim Ard; her brothers and sisters; and beloved grandson, David Stevens. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401. Interment will follow at Stevens Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details