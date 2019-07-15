Amy Vaughan Hawkins passed away at 6:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet at the age of 53. She was a nurse before she became ill. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Anthony P. Hawkins, Sr.; father, Lonnie Vaughan; daughters, Lilly Manuel and Fiance' Jordan Regan and Lindsey Green and husband Jeramie; son, Anthony Hawkins, Jr.; sister, Allison Raborn and husband Dennis; brother, Kyle Vaughan and wife Maricel; grandchildren, River, Sayid and Kaylee, Khaleesi and Khaleeah; niece, Leilani; nephew, David and her beloved fur baby Ziggy. Preceded in death by her mother, Doris Finley Vaughan and grandparents. Memorial donations may be made at https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/amy-vaughan-hawkins to help with funeral expenses. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements, 225-271-4574.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019