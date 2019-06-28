Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Wheat Taylor. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Funeral service 4:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Our precious mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Amy Wheat Taylor went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 92. She was a native and resident of Colyell. She was the retired co-owner and co-operator of Taylor's Grocery and Hardware for more than 30 years. She was a graduate of French Settlement High School and Spencer Business College. Visitation services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Colyell Baptist Church from 2:00-4:00 followed by funeral service at 4:00 conducted by Rev. Jeremy Glascock, Rev. Leon Dunn, and Rev. Clifton Wheat. Internment at Colyell Community Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Darcy Roberts, son Otis "OT" and daughter-in-law Rachelle Phillips Taylor. She is also survived by 4 grandsons: Casey Kinchen and wife Tracey Z. Kinchen, Phillip Taylor and wife Jennifer M. Taylor, John Taylor, and Samuel Taylor, and 4 great-grandchildren: Matthew and Mason Kinchen, Lena and Lucas Taylor; one sister Judy Wheat, one brother Ambers Wheat and wife Margie, two sisters-in-law Margaret and Elois Wheat as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Huey Otis Taylor, parents, Joseph (Joe) and Irma Averett Wheat, three brothers Joseph (Bill) Wheat, Fieldon Wheat, and Vandell Wheat; granddaughter Jessica Renee' Roberts. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Colyell Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, WMU director, drama director, church librarian, and historian. Special thanks to Louisiana Hospice Care and caretakers Elois Wheat, Margaret Wheat, and Hazel Higginbotham. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colyell Baptist Church Youth Fund. Condolences may be offered at

