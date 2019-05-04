Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Analynn Lorena Thigpen Holloway. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Analynn Thigpen Holloway was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 1, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1924 and raised in Picayune, MS. She chose a different route than her Ole Miss "Rebel" family by attending LSU where she earned a BS in Home Economics, thus resulting in many years of friendly rivalry. During the summers of her LSU years she modeled with the John Robert Powers Modeling Agency in New York City, gracing the pages and covers of several prominent magazines. While at LSU, she met Charles Rupert Holloway of Amite, whom she later married on February 6, 1947. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Baton Rouge Art League, Junior League of Baton Rouge, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, La Lecture Book Club, Harlequins Dance Club, and the Assembly's Charity Ball Association (Krewe of Achilles Queen 1972). She was a very talented artist, an avid bridge player, possessed fabulous culinary skills and traveled extensively. Analynn shared her extensive knowledge and love of art, antiques and jewelry through owning and operating Analynn's Antiques at Old Hammond and Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge for many years. She hosted events for non-profit organizations including the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society. After a near death experience in 1978, she re-dedicated her life to God, exemplifying the Christian walk the rest of her life. She hosted weekly morning bible studies and served on the board of directors for Glory House. She was a member of First New Testament and Grace Baptist Churches. Analynn T. Holloway was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Grady Thigpen Sr. of Lake Como, MS and Lorena Etta Tate Thigpen of Poplarville, MS as well as two brothers, Monroe Tate Thigpen and her fraternal twin Samuel Grady Thigpen, Jr. both of Picayune, MS. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Charles Rupert Holloway, three daughters; Anne Lynne Holloway Pennison, married to Gary Joseph of Maurepas, LA, Loren Eve Holloway of Round Rock, TX, and Lisa Janet Holloway Sober, married to Michael James of Lake Charles, LA. Mrs. Holloway has one grandson and four granddaughters: Charles Michael Pennison of Maurepas, Catherine Lindsey Pennison Alombro of Independence, LA; Analynn Eileen, Hannah Elisabeth and Sarah Amy Sober all of Lake Charles; three great-grandchildren Alexander Patrick, Anna Elizabeth and Andrea Lynne Alombro, one step-grandson Gary Joseph "Joey" Pennison Jr. of Prairieville LA, and one step-granddaughter Amanda Dawn Pennison Luneau of Watson LA and four step-great-grandchildren Deanna Renee' and Analena Marie Luneau, Gary Joseph "Trey" Pennison III and Abigail Lynne Pennison. She is also survived by three nephews, Dr. James Tate Thigpen of Jackson, MS; Samuel Grady Thigpen III, and Thomas Forrest Thigpen of Picayune, MS. and one niece Ann Lorena Thigpen Burnside of New Orleans, LA. Her gentle, loving nature and quick wit will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved her. Although she was mostly homebound for the last years of her life, her loving caregivers and spirit builders, Audrey, Barbara, Carla, Germany, Linda, Pearl, Russia, Sheena, Sue, Tina, and Vicki continued to bring out the best in her and for that we are greatly blessed proud to call them family. We sincerely thank Kathleen, Emily and the Chaplain of Clarity Hospice for their wonderful, gentle care over the last several weeks. Visitation is at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 with services at 3:00; Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Although she was mostly homebound for the last years of her life, her loving caregivers and spirit builders, Audrey, Barbara, Carla, Germany, Linda, Pearl, Russia, Sheena, Sue, Tina, and Vicki continued to bring out the best in her and for that we are greatly blessed proud to call them family. We sincerely thank Kathleen, Emily and the Chaplain of Clarity Hospice for their wonderful, gentle care over the last several weeks. Visitation is at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 with services at 3:00; Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Pastor Lee Ship will officiate, pallbearers are Walker Johnson, Jimmy Field, Charles Pennison, Matthew Alombro, Jonathan Dupre and Reid Bitten. Memorial gifts may be sent to Louisiana Family Forum and The Open Door FBCO, Inc. Prison and Re-entry ministry. 