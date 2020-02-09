Anderson Michael Keith entered into eternal rest at Gonzales Health Care on February 1, 2020. He was a 46 year native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a 1991 graduate of Capitol High School. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Monday, February 10, 2020 from noon until 4 pm; visitation resumes at St Mary B.C. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Bishop Conway L. Knighton; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his aunt, Renee Moses; uncle, Michael Moses (May); great aunt and uncle, Inez and Walter Thomas, Jr.; stepchildren, Gina Franklin, Dawn McGee and Tre' D. Raby.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020