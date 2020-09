Or Copy this URL to Share

Anderson P. Wright, Jr., a resident of Baton Rouge, died on Thurs. Sept. 10, 2020. Visitation will be Wed. Sept. 23 from 4-6 pm at Richardson F.H. of Clinton. Service will be Thurs. Sept. 24 at 11 am Richardson F.H. of Clinton, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton. Interment in Darlington Cemetery Greensburg, LA.

