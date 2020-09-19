Andre' Carolyn W. Ray, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 17, 2020. After courageously battling a number of health challenges over the last several years, she died unexpectedly but peacefully at home of natural causes. She leaves her adored husband of 54 years Thomas G. Ray; son Thomas G. Ray, Jr.; daughter Allison "Cathy" R. Novas (Alexander); and daughter Kimberly R. Schexnayder (Kris) as well as her grandchildren Laurynn St. Germain, Grace Schexnayder, Ella Schexnayder, Ethan Schexnayder, Owen Schexnayder and Jacob Novas. She is also survived by her sister Linda Moody (Rob) and brother Donald Whitaker (Christa). She was preceded in death by her parents Henry C. Whitaker and Eunice M. Whitaker and her brother Frank B. Whitaker. Born in Augusta, Georgia June 25, 1947 to loving and hardworking parents, Carolyn grew up in the small town of Harlem, Georgia and spent her years through high school there. She was born with damage to her lower body and her parents were told she may never be able to walk or have children. She accepted Jesus Christ into her heart at a young age. At fifteen, she met her future husband Tom while he was in the Army stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia. They married when she was nineteen and she moved with her husband while he completed his Masters and PhD and they had their first two children. They relocated to Baton Rouge in 1970 when Tom became a professor at LSU. They later welcomed their third child. They attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and had much love for the pastors and congregation there. With her husband's encouragement, she achieved her dream of obtaining a college degree receiving a Bachelor's degree in accounting from LSU, which took her eleven years to complete while they raised their children. When she initially graduated from college, she worked at a CPA firm. Then God intervened when she became the comptroller at Christian Life Fellowship and Academy where she began attending church and met many dear friends. In 1987, she moved with her husband to Minden, Louisiana where they were part owners in a boat manufacturing plant. They worked together and learned so much. They attended Living Word Church and met many wonderful people there who had a lasting impact on their faith. In 1992, she moved back to Baton Rouge with her husband where she worked for the Office of Culture Recreation and Tourism. Again, she made long lasting friendships there. She became a member of Healing Place Church and met so many people she greatly loved especially the sweet ladies in her weekly Bible study. She retired at the age of 59 and spent time with her family. She poured her life out for her family in so many ways and left countless good memories. She had the gift of encouragement. She will be remembered for her love of God, her love of those around her and her tremendous courage to never give up. Proverbs 31:28-31 "Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her saying there are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all! Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised. Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise." Services will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a service in the Chapel and concluded at the gravesite. Accommodations have been made to allow for social distancing and masks will be required.

