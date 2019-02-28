Andre' Don Dewayne Smith entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2019. Survived by his parents Henry and Patricia Smith and a host of Aunts, Uncles and loving friends. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home Chapel, 7221 Plank Road, with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of services. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019