Andre' Louis Gilds, Sr. devoted husband and father departed this life at the age of 69 on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Andre' was born on July 16, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the union of the late Jacques Gilds and Eddie Beatrice Gill Gilds. Andre' accepted Christ at a young age as a member of the Louisa Street Church of Christ. Later in his adult life, he was a former member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Moses S. Gordon II; Franklin Ave. Baptist Church – Pastor Fred Luter, Jr. and Grace Community Baptist Church – Pastor Titus A. White, Sr. Andre' was a 1970 graduate of Walter L. Cohen Sr. High School. He attended LSU in New Orleans and Delgado Community College. On March 24, 1973, Andre' married Shelia Marie Hunter and raised two children – Andre' L. Gilds, Jr. and Ebony Jade' Gilds. He was employed by the New Orleans Parish Prison as a guard. Andre' later joined the New Orleans Police Department and served an impressive 29 years. He retired in October 2004 from the 3rd District Homicide Division. Although Andre' was known for his quiet nature, he was passionate about full contact sports. He helped coordinate a boxing team at the New Orleans Parish Prison. He participated in several boxing matches to include a Silver Glove Championship win. He trained and excelled in Karate and Kickboxing matches at the St. Bernard Community Center. Baton Rouge, Louisiana became home to Andre' and his wife, Shelia, post Katrina. He owned and operated Gilds' Private Investigative Agency until becoming employed by the Russell B. Long Federal Courthouse as a Federal Marshall. Andre' is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Shelia of 46 ½ years of marriage; his children, Andre' Gilds, Jr. (Shannon) and Ebony Armstead (Erik); 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Johannas Gilds, Sr. and Edward Gilds, Sr.; 4 sisters, Jackie G. Wishem, Marie G. Watson, Bernadette G. Pinel, Bernadine G. Cidrane, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service in memory of Andre' will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, officiated by Pastor Titus A. White, Sr. at Resthaven Funeral Home located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Visitation is from 9am until 11am. Service is from 11 am until 12pm with interment immediately following in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family wishes to extend invitations to: the Louisa Street Church of Christ; Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA; Franklin Ave. Baptist Church, New Orleans, LA; Grace Community Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA; New Orleans Police Department; Employees of Russell B. Long Federal Courthouse, Baton Rouge, LA; and Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson Law Firm. We, the family, sincerely thank everyone for their support and loving kindness in our season of grief.

